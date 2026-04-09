Composition of Iran’s delegation to depend on who represents US — senior diplomat

LONDON, April 9. /TASS/. The composition of Iran’s delegation to the April 10 talks with the US in Pakistan will depend on who represents the American side, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told BBC in an interview.

"But the main understanding right now is that on the American side, this is what was communicated by Americans to Pakistan is that Vice President [JD] Vance is going to lead. And then our special representative and the speaker of parliament, Mr. [Mohammad Bagher] Ghalibaf is going to lead our delegation," the senior diplomat said.

He explained that Tehran will closely monitor developments in the run-up to the planned talks. "We are very much focused on getting this done. Of course, we see our national interest. This is the most important thing," Khatibzadeh added.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be face-to-face. In turn, CNN reported that the US delegation will include Vice President JD Vance, special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, and the US leader’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner.