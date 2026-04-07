Washington aware of Kiev’s attempts to interfere in US, Hungarian elections — Vance

BUDAPEST, April 7. /TASS/. The United States is aware of attempts by Ukrainian intelligence services to interfere in American and Hungarian elections, US Vice President JD Vance stated at a press conference in Budapest.

"We are certainly aware that there are elements within the Ukrainian intelligence services that tried to put their thumb on the scale of American elections, of Hungarian elections. This is just what they do. This is part of the cost of doing business within some elements of their system. I try to remind myself that Ukraine, like the United States, is a very complicated place. There are good people and there are bad people," the politician said.