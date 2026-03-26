Orban demands Zelensky withdraw Ukrainian intelligence officers agents from Hungary

BUDAPEST, March 26. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has issued a stern demand for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to immediately withdraw Ukrainian intelligence officers and agents operating within Hungary. Orban accuses these individuals of acting in favor of the Hungarian opposition and interfering in Hungary’s internal affairs ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In a direct appeal, Orban called on Zelensky to "immediately remove his agents and respect the sovereignty of Hungary." He further claimed that, in the lead-up to the elections, "Zelensky has transformed Hungary into an operational zone for Ukrainian intelligence services." According to Orban, "these agents, previously embedded in Hungarian politics, are now working at full capacity to influence the electoral process."

Orban highlighted that "Ukrainian spies and IT specialists on Ukraine’s payroll" are actively involved with the opposition Tisza party. He emphasized that "never before has Hungary experienced such deep foreign interference in an election," asserting that these efforts aim to install a pro-Ukrainian government that would support the ongoing war, sever Hungary’s access to affordable Russian energy, and divert Hungarian funds to Ukraine.

Orban reassured the public that "Hungarian authorities are vigilant and working tirelessly to prevent foreign interference," ensuring that "Hungarians can vote freely and without foreign manipulation."

The parliamentary elections, scheduled for April 12, will determine Hungary’s next government. Orban’s Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union is engaged in a fierce contest for votes against the opposition Tisza party, whose leader, MEP Peter Magyar, enjoys backing from the European Union leadership.