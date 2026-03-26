Prolonging Iran conflict to benefit no side — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, March 26. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said a prolonged conflict in the Middle East isn't in the interests of any of the parties involved, as that will only lead to greater losses.

"Prolonging the conflict does not serve any party’s interests. Continuing military operations will only lead to an increase in casualties and losses," he said at a briefing, commenting on the possibility of Washington-Tehran talks.

The diplomat also urged the parties concerned to jointly create conditions for meaningful and effective peace negotiations.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.