US leader’s approval rating drops to 36%, lowest since his inauguration — poll

WASHINGTON, March 24. /TASS/. The approval rating of US President Donald Trump among the United States population has fallen to 36%, the lowest since his inauguration on January 20, 2025. This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted jointly by Reuters and international service Ipsos.

Trump's performance as head of state is approved by 36% of respondents. The opposite opinion is held by 62% of survey participants. The rest did not answer.

According to the provided data, 35% of respondents positively assessed the US strikes on Iran, while 61% viewed them negatively. Only 25% of respondents believe that the measures taken by the current Washington administration to lower prices in the country are effective.

According to the results of research regularly conducted by Reuters and Ipsos, the rating of the US leader during his second presidential term had never previously fallen below 38%. This occurred in November 2025 and in February of this year. The indicator was at its highest in January 2025. At that time, 47% of respondents positively assessed Trump's work.

The poll was conducted from March 20-23 among 1,272 adult US residents.