Iranian foreign minister leaves for Geneva for talks with US

TEHRAN, February 25. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has gone to Geneva at the head of a delegation that would participate in the third round of indirect nuclear talks with the United States scheduled for Thursday, the Iranian State Television and Radio Company reported.

Before the departure Araghchi said that Tehran is determined to achieve the fastest possible result.

"Iran will resume negotiations with the United States in Geneva based on the agreements reached during the previous round with a firm determination to achieve a fair and honest agreement as soon as possible," he said.

In January, the White House warned it was seriously considering using force against the Islamic republic. It later said it hoped that Tehran would sit down at the negotiating table and sign a "fair and equitable" deal implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. Iran has repeatedly said it has no intention of creating an atomic bomb.

The previous round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States mediated by Oman was held in Geneva on February 17. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that mutual understanding on some issues was achieved, agreements on which can be included in the draft of a future agreement on the nuclear program. Washington said that the consultations went well, but Tehran is not yet ready to recognize some positions outlined by the White House.