China supports European Union’s autonomy — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, February 25. /TASS/. The Chinese government supports the European Union’s independent policy and hopes for reciprocal cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated.
"China supports Europe’s pursuit of autonomy and the strengthening of its own capabilities. We hope that the European side will engage with the People’s Republic of China in a spirit of mutual understanding, uphold the strategic partnership, maintain openness and inclusiveness, strive for mutually beneficial cooperation, achieve greater progress in China-European Union relations and make a greater contribution to peace and development worldwide," China Central Television quoted Xi Jinping as saying during his meeting in Beijing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.