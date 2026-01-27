Chinese defense minister hails contacts with Russia as ‘timely’

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun stressed the importance of relations with the Russian defense ministry amid the changing international situation, the Russian defense ministry said after his talks with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.

"It is our good tradition to organize practical contacts in various formats and via various channels at the most important moments. I think that amid the changing international situation, our contacts and ties are very important and timely," the ministry quoted him as saying.

The Chinese defense minister noted that these virtual talks at the very beginning of the year demonstrate that the two countries are committed to developing strategic cooperation and their armed forces have very close ties. "Our countries’ armed forces are strictly implementing the agreements reached by our heads of state and have reached good results in the areas of exchanges of high delegations, joint drills, patrol missions, and exchange of professional experience," Dong Jun added.