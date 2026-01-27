Slovakia should decline invitation to join Board of Peace — PM

PRAGUE, January 27. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico thinks that Bratislava should respectfully decline US President Donald Trump’s invitation to join his Board of Peace.

According to the Dennik N news portal, Fico is against creating any institutions that will act "in parallel with the United Nations." Apart from that, he reportedly believes that the membership fee of $1 billion is too high. In his words, "not much is known" about the American leader’s initiative.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to US President Donald Trump, more countries have joined it. While the Board was established to govern the enclave, its mission is expected to extend to conflicts in other parts of the world as well.