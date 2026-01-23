Syrian leadership and Kurds firmly committed to ceasefire — US special envoy

WASHINGTON, January 23. /TASS/. The transitional leadership of Syria and the leaders of the Kurdish coalition "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) are firmly committed to observing the established ceasefire regime, US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack stated.

"The United States reaffirmed its strong support for and commitment to advancing the integration process outlined in the January 18 agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government. All parties agreed that the essential first step is the full upholding of the current ceasefire," Barrack wrote on his X social media page following a meeting with Syrian military leadership.

The special envoy emphasized that the US is working to build trust between Damascus and the Kurdish formations.

On January 20, Barrack stated that the Washington administration no longer believes that the Kurdish coalition Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) should play a key role in fighting the Islamic State (a terrorist group, also known as IS, banned in Russia) in the country, noting that the US does not seek to maintain a long-term military presence in the country.

Earlier, Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa approved a ceasefire agreement with Kurdish units. Under the deal, the Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa governorates are coming under the full control of the Syrian interim government, all Kurdish civilian institutions in the Al-Hasakah governorate will be incorporated into the Syrian government, and the Syrian army will safeguard the security of all border crossings and oil and gas fields in the region.