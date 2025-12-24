This winter to be most difficult in Ukraine since February 2022 — energy provider CEO

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The CEO of the Ukrainian energy holding company "DTEK," Maxim Timchenko, stated that this winter in Ukraine will be the most difficult since February 2022.

"I believe that the upcoming winter will be the most difficult <...>. Simply put, people are already without electricity for 15-20 hours in some regions of Ukraine even at temperatures around zero," he said in a video published on the Bloomberg Television YouTube channel.

Timchenko emphasized that since September, over 50% of the holding’s generation capacity has been damaged or destroyed.

Recently, Ukraine has moved to daily rolling blackout schedules for the nation, leaving some people without power for 12 to 16 hours a day. Industrial enterprises are under constant power restrictions. According to Stanislav Ignatyev, head of the board of the Ukrainian Association of Renewable Energy, the blackouts could continue until early April.

Ukraine has repeatedly reported explosions at and damage to energy facilities. Before February 2022, the capacity of Ukraine’s energy system stood at about 56 GW. According to data from early November 2025, the total capacity of the country’s energy system may have dropped to 13.13 GW, while at least 15 GW is required in the winter, with the level rising to 18 GW during peak loads.