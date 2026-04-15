Sixteen ships pass through Strait of Hormuz on April 14, setting record since early March

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The number of crossings through the Strait of Hormuz reached 16 on Tuesday, marking the highest figure since tensions in the region began to escalate in March, according to TASS calculations based on data from maritime traffic monitoring systems.

On April 14, 16 ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz, marking the highest number since early March. Previous peaks were recorded on April 3, 11, and 12, with 14 crossings each. Most of the ships were heading toward the Gulf of Oman over the past 24 hours, with some stopping at anchorages in nearby Omani ports immediately after passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the April 11 talks between the US and Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it would begin a naval blockade of Iran on April 13, preventing the movement of all vessels heading toward Iranian ports, as well as those attempting to sail away from its shores.