Cuba refuses to negotiate its political system with US — MFA

ANKARA, April 15. /TASS/. Cuba is open to dialogue with the United States but excludes any discussion of its political system or state leadership, Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo emphasized.

"I can categorically confirm that the Cuban political system is not up for negotiation. <...> Neither the president nor the position of any official is subject to negotiation," she said in an interview with the Anadolu Agency.

According to Camejo, any "external aggressor" will face resistance from the Cuban people. At the same time, she said Havana and Washington can maintain a "civilized relationship" based on reciprocity and respect for sovereignty. "In negotiations with the United States, there are a great number of issues of mutual interest," she noted, referring to matters of law enforcement, combatting drug trafficking, organized crime and terrorism.

On April 13, US President Donald Trump said the US could "stop by Cuba" after resolving the situation with Iran. The American leader has repeatedly stated that Cuba’s government and economy were on the verge of collapse following the cessation of oil supplies to the island nation from Venezuela under pressure from the US. On February 27, Trump stated that the US could carry out a "friendly takeover of Cuba."

On March 13, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reported that Havana and Washington had held talks that "were aimed at finding solutions through dialogue on bilateral differences." The leader identified the goals of the dialogue as locating problems requiring resolution and seeking appropriate solutions, as well as "determining the readiness of both sides to take concrete actions for the benefit of the peoples of both countries" and "identifying areas of cooperation to counter threats and ensure security and peace."