Two people died as a Mexican Navy plane crashes while landing in Texas

MEXICO CITY, December 23. /TASS/. Four people survived and two people died in a Mexican Navy Ministry plane that crashed while landing near Galveston, Texas, the ministry reported on its social media page.

"Six people have been found so far: four are alive, two are confirmed dead. Efforts are underway to rescue two more people who were inside the crashed aircraft," the ministry reported.

According to the Mexican Navy, the King Air ANX 1209 was on a humanitarian mission and crashed while landing near Galveston, Texas. A search and rescue operation is being conducted jointly with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The agency added that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident and is coordinating with the Mexican Consulate in Houston to carry out the necessary procedures.