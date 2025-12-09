Number of Thai soldiers killed in border clashes with Cambodia up to four, 68 wounded

BANGKOK, December 9. /TASS/. The number of Thai troops killed during clashes at the border with Cambodia has risen to four, with 68 servicemen wounded, the 2nd Army Area of the Thai ground forces reported.

"Following heavy fighting, our country lost four brave soldiers, who gave their lives in the line of duty. A total of 68 others were injured. The Cambodian forces sustained 61 casualties, the number of wounded is yet to be established," the statement said.

Bangkok reported that over the past few days, Cambodian forces struck Thai territory with roughly 5,000 shells fired from BM-21 multiple launch rocket systems and launched 33 kamikaze drones at the Thai army’s positions.

Armed clashes began at the border of Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. On Monday, the Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area early in the morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. The Thai Second Army Area also reported that Cambodia had shelled Thai territory on Monday and Tuesday with BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones. The Thai military returned fire in order to establish control over key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.