US shifts focus to trade and investment in relations with Africa

WASHINGTON, December 5. /TASS/. The United States is seeking to shift the focus from aid to trade and investment in relations with African countries, the updated National Security Strategy of the United States of America published by the White House reveals.

"The United States should transition from an aid-focused relationship with Africa to a trade-and investment-focused relationship, favoring partnerships with capable, reliable states committed to opening their markets to U.S. goods and services," the strategy reads.

Nuclear energy and critical mineral development should be key areas for US investment in Africa. It is noted that US-backed development of nuclear energy, liquified natural gas and liquid petroleum gas technologies can generate profits for US businesses and help in the competition for "critical minerals and other resources."