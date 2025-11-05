US using 'Christian genocide' narrative to justify new base in Nigeria — ex-defense chief

HARARE, November 5. /TASS/. The United States’ plans to establish a military base in NIgeria may be at the heart of accusations against the African country concerning alleged "Christian genocide," Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau, has said.

"I think the US is looking for an opportunity to establish an alternative base in Nigeria — a country known to protect only its interests by any means possible, including the use of force," he stated as quoted by the Arise television channel. "Unfortunately, they have willing partners in Nigeria."

According to the former chief of staff, such a prospect would not benefit Nigeria, as the long-term presence of two military bases in the neighboring Niger has not stopped the spread of terrorism in the Sahel region.

Last year, rumors about the potential establishment of a Western military base sparked fierce debate in Nigeria, leading to increased tension in diplomatic relations with some foreign nations. In December 2024, the General Staff of the Nigerian Army had to publicly refute reports that France intended to create a military base in the country, a move that the federal government allegedly provided its consent for.

On November 1, Trump said that he instructed the Department of Defense to prepare potential force measures against "Islamic terrorists" in Nigeria to protect Christians. Trump had previously alleged that Christians in Nigeria are facing an existential threat. He promised that the US would protect them.

However, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rejected the US president’s accusations. Tinubu said claims Nigeria is a country of religious intolerance are untrue, adding that the government works consistently to ensure freedom of religion and conscience for all Nigerians. Tinubu said that the government maintains open and proactive dialogue with Christian and Islamic leaders in the country and continues responding to challenges in the security sphere that pose a threat to residents irrespective of their religious affiliation and residence.