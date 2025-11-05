Budapest to host Putin-Trump meeting once both are ready — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, November 5. /TASS/. Budapest will host a summit between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States once the two leaders are ready to meet, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"Hungary is ready to host the peace summit in Budapest if preparations prove successful. We hope that it will end in an agreement between the presidents of the US and Russia that will bring peace back to Central Europe," he pointed out at a press conference dedicated to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s upcoming visit to the US.

Szijjarto noted that efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine would be one of the focuses of Orban’s talks with Trump, scheduled to take place at the White House on November 7.