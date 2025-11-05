Hungary to seek energy security guarantees from US during upcoming talks — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, November 5. /TASS/. Hungary will seek to enter into economic cooperation agreements with the United States during Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Washington, which will guarantee its energy security, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in connection with the premier’s upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump on November 7.

"A large package of measures on economic and energy cooperation, which we have worked hard to prepare in recent weeks and months, will be an important element of the negotiating agenda," Szijjarto told a press conference in Budapest. He expressed confidence that those agreements will facilitate an influx of American investment into the Hungarian economy and "serve as a long-term guarantee of its energy security."

Earlier, the Hungarian government stated its intention to seek exemptions from new US sanctions recently imposed against Russian oil and gas companies Rosneft and Lukoil. Orban indicated that he would discuss the issue with Trump at a meeting at the White House. Moreover, Hungary expects to expand cooperation with the US in the field of nuclear energy, including future supplies of American nuclear fuel for the Paks nuclear power plant in addition to Russian fuel.