Russia, Sri Lanka hold first joint military exercise

MOSCOW, November 5 /TASS/. The first joint military exercise by Russia and Sri Lanka, codenamed Wolverine Path, has been completed, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"The training center of the Ground Forces in the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka has hosted the first joint Russian-Sri Lankan exercise Wolverine Path 2025. From the Russian side, the exercise was led by Major-General Andrey Kozlov, and from the Sri Lankan side by Major-General Priyantha Nawarathna. The Russian contingent for the exercises was delegated by the Eastern Military District," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Defense said the exercises took place from October 25 to November 4 with the aim of strengthening military cooperation and developing the two countries' joint counter-terrorism capabilities through a series of field training and tactical drills.