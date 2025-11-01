APEC leaders confirm work on free trade area in region

GYEONGJU /Republic of Korea/, November 1. /TASS/. Economic integration in the Asia-Pacific region will be promoted on market principles, including through the work to create a free trade area, according to the 2025 APEC Leaders’ Gyeongju Declaration.

"We will advance economic integration in the Asia-Pacific region in a manner that is market-driven, including through the work on the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) agenda. We will continue working together to enhance experience sharing, capacity building, business engagement, and technical cooperation efforts among members, aimed at strengthening member economies’ readiness to participate in high standard and comprehensive regional undertakings," the document reads.

The declaration also states the shared recognition that robust trade and investment "are vital to the growth and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region." APEC leaders emphasized that they "remain committed to deepening economic cooperation to navigate the evolving global environment." "We acknowledge the importance of a trade and investment environment that promotes resilience and benefits for all. We note the various discussions on the current state and future of global trade and recognize the need for cooperation among economies in this regard," they noted.