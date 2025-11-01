Around 5,000 Lithuanian trucks stuck in Belarus after border closed — customs

MINSK, November 1. /TASS/. Approximately 5,000 Lithuanian trucks have been stranded in Belarus because of Vilnius’s decision to close the border with Belarus, the State Customs Committee of Belarus said.

On October 31, Belarus restricted the movement of trucks, tractors, and trailers registered in Lithuania on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, according to a decree signed by Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin. "This measure is a forced response to the unilateral actions of the Lithuanian side, which has repeatedly and without prior notice closed checkpoints on the Belarusian-Lithuanian section of the state border," the Belarusian government said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"As a result of these decisions, around 5,000 Lithuanian trucks found themselves blocked on the territory of Belarus, which they can leave only after the Lithuanian authorities reopen the border," the authority said on its Telegram channel.

In accordance with the most recent update, the Lithuanian authorities will close the border with neighboring Belarus for one month, until December 1.