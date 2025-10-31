Mayor of Nagasaki blasts Trump's nuclear testing plan, says clashes with Nobel ambitions

TOKYO, October 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has no business being considered for the Nobel Peace Prize if he resumes nuclear tests, Shiro Suzuki, the mayor of Nagasaki, which was bombed by the United States in August 1945, said.

"Trump wants to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. I think we need to decide on this after analyzing what he is doing. However, as a resident of a city that was bombed by atomic bombs, I believe that if nuclear weapons tests began immediately, then [he] would not be worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize," he said at a press conference.

Earlier, Satoshi Tanaka, one of the leaders of the Nihon Hidankyo Japanese Association, which unites people who survived the American atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, admitted that he was "speechless" after US President Donald Trump said the US was going to resume nuclear weapons tests.

Earlier, Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately, although he did not explain what kind of tests he was talking about - if he meant detonating nuclear warheads.

Japan is the only country in the history of mankind that has suffered from the combat use of nuclear weapons. The US bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the very end of World War II - their official goal was to accelerate the surrender of the Japanese Empire. The United States still does not recognize its moral responsibility, justifying such actions by "military necessity." Former US President Joe Biden, who participated in the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in 2023, as well as Barack Obama, who in 2016 became the first sitting American president to visit the memorial dedicated to the victims of the atomic bombing, did not apologize for the atomic strikes. Trump did not visit the memorials in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, although the Japanese cities invited him both during his first presidential term (2018-2021) and during his current second term.