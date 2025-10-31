US to reduce military presence in Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia in December — media

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The US plans to reduce the number of its troops in Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia in mid-December, Ukraine’s Kyiv Post newspaper reported, citing sources in NATO countries.

"Two Western officials familiar with US-Europe talks said the Pentagon is considering a moderate troop reduction," the paper notes, adding that the process could continue in 2026.

According to the officials, Washington believes that European countries are capable of defending themselves, particularly following a rise in military spending under NATO commitments.

The paper did not specify the number of troops the US will withdraw from Eastern European countries.

Earlier, Romania’s Ministry of National Defense announced that the US contingent in the country would be reduced from 1,700 to about 1,000. Romanian Defense Minister Ionut Mosteanu explained that the US was reducing troops in Europe amid plans to focus more attention on the Indo-Pacific region.