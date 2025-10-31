BUDAPEST, October 31. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that European Union leaders and their like-minded supporters who advocate for Ukraine are, in fact, supporting war. In the head of government's view, this further exacerbates the situation in Europe, pushing it towards a large-scale military conflict.

"Whoever supports Ukraine, supports war," Orban said during the morning program of Kossuth radio station, adding that the EU leadership still intends to provide military and financial assistance to Ukraine using the budgets of European countries. "War requires money. <…> When Brussels sends money to Ukraine, it sends our taxpayers’ money," the Prime Minister noted.

"European leaders do not understand that they are playing with fire. <…> Today, Europe is moving towards war," Orban warned, comparing the current political situation on the continent to the events preceding the First and Second World Wars.

According to him, the only positive aspect is that the United States, following the election of Donald Trump as president, has adopted a peacemaking stance and advocates for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. "Today, it is the Europeans who are talking about war, although we do not advise them to do so," the head of government said.