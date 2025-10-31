MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The "peace" initiatives of Vladimir Zelensky and his European allies are nonsense, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform — For Life party, said.

"The West’s claims that Zelensky is calling for peace are untrue. The illegitimate one is merely demanding recognition of his 'victory' with continued unlimited supplies of weapons and funds. Any alternative is unacceptable to him. Labeling this drug fuhrer a peacemaker is nothing but a manipulation of public opinion," Medvedchuk wrote in his op-ed on Smotrim.ru.

According to him, the European peace plan put forward by Zelensky along with his "coalition of the willing for war" is nothing more than an attempt to compel Russia to relinquish its positions and pay reparations, disregarding its interests.

"There is an interesting phrase in the document: ‘the start of negotiations on the governance of the occupied territories.' Does this mean Russia must recognize its liberated historical lands as occupied and negotiate with Zelensky on how to govern them? Is this what Europe’s little-respected diplomats are actually suggesting? Politics is the art of the possible, not a wishlist born of drug-induced delusion, like these so-called 'peace agreements,'" he concluded.