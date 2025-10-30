US lacks almost 300 fighter jets to carry out tasks around world — portal

NEW YORK, October 30. /TASS/. The US Air Force needs to increase its fleet of fighter jets by almost 300 within 10 years to fulfill its global obligations, Breaking Defense portal reported quoting an Air Force plan submitted to the US Congress.

"The Department of the Air Force (DAF) is focused on modernizing current fifth generation and legacy capability fighter aircraft fleets, expanding exquisite warfighting capabilities, and acquiring new advanced fighter capability," the report says, noting that the service will "procure aircraft commensurate with production of full combat capability."

According to the current forecasts, in fiscal year 2026, the fighter fleet will amount to 1,271 planes. Under the plan, the US Air Force needs 1,558 aircraft to counter current threats, which will require increased purchases of Boeing F-15EX and F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin. However, the story says, the planes may not be purchased due to the lack of funds.

It is noted that Boeing can potentially increase production to 24 F-15EX aircraft per year by fiscal year 2027, and with additional financing up to 36 units. However, the current supply program of 129 fighters is already nine months behind schedule. According to the Air Force document, Lockheed Martin can theoretically produce up to 100 F-35 fighter jets per year for the US Air Force by 2030, which will require a fundamental production overhaul. The implementation of this plan will create budgetary and production pressure. The company will have to change priorities in favor of the Pentagon harming foreign customers. Currently, according to Breaking Defense, the total production capacity of Lockheed Martin is 156 fighters per year with the potential to increase to 165 units.

Besides the current models, the future fleet is to include advanced sixth-generation F-47 fighters and new drones to support manned fighters.