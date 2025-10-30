Golden Dome cannot intercept Russia's Burevestnik missile — magazine

LONDON, October 30. /TASS/. The Golden Dome missile defense system proposed by US President Donald Trump would not be able to intercept Russia's Burevestnik high-precision missile, The Spectator reported, citing the missile's stated characteristics.

"Its reactor allows it to travel further than any regular cruise missile, maneuvering at altitudes as low as 50 meters. This would mean that it cannot be intercepted by anti-ballistic missile systems, including Donald Trump’s vaunted ‘Golden Dome’," said the article’s author, Mark Galeotti.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the presence of the Burevestnik missile could give Russia leverage in potential arms control negotiations with the US, as it poses a threat to the US Golden Dome missile defense project.

On October 26, Russian Armed Forces General Staff Chief Army General Valery Gerasimov reported to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin that tests of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile had been completed. During the tests, the missile remained in the air for about 15 hours and covered 14,000 kilometers. According to the defense official, this is not the missile's maximum range. The defense official emphasized that the Burevestnik missile performed all specified vertical and horizontal maneuvers during the flight, thereby demonstrating its high capabilities for evading anti-missile and anti-aircraft defenses.