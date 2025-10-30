Vilnius Airport closed again over ‘unknown objects’ — dispatchers

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Vilnius International Airport is closed again for aircraft reception and release "due to unknown objects" in the airspace, a source in the airport's air traffic control service told TASS.

"The airport is closed, approximately, until 9:05 p.m. World time (00:05 a.m. Moscow time on Friday), due to unknown objects in the airspace," the source said without elaborating.

The next flight, supposed to arrive from Dusseldorf, was redirected to Riga.

Vilnius International Airport was closed four times, and Kaunas International Airport once In October over similar incidents involving flights of weather balloons carrying contraband tobacco products.