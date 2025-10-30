US nuclear tests may undermine Trump's efforts to win Nobel Peace Prize — media

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. The US administration’s decision to resume nuclear weapons testing could undermine President Donald Trump’s efforts to portray himself as a proponent of de-escalation and a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, the Trump administration may use these statements as leverage in nuclear arms control negotiations with Russia and China. "But such an escalation could undermine Trump’s recent moves to cement himself as the ‘peace president,’ as he campaigns for the Nobel Peace Prize, and to soothe tensions with the United States’ main geopolitical rival," the article points out.

Earlier, Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing. The US president did not specify what kind of testing he was referring to or whether it included detonating nuclear warheads.

On October 10, the Nobel Committee announced that this year’s Nobel Peace Prize would be awarded to Maria Corina Machado, a former opposition member of the Venezuelan parliament. Trump later jokingly said that he hoped to receive the award next year.