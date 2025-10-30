MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky signed laws extending martial law and mobilization in Ukraine for three months, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) reported.

"Vladimir Zelensky signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization for 90 days, starting November 5, 2025," the press service said in a statement on the parliament’s Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada approved the extension of martial law and mobilization from November 5 for 90 days, until February 3, 2026. Martial law and mobilization were first declared in Ukraine in February 2022 and have now been extended for the 17th time. As a result, no parliamentary, presidential, or local elections are being held in the country. This is being exploited by Zelensky, whose presidential powers expired on May 20, 2024.