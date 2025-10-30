Iran started talks with Telegram, other messengers on work resumption — news agency

TEHRAN, October 30. /TASS/. The Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies of Iran has started negotiations with owners of several messengers, including Telegram, aimed at creating conditions for the restart of their functioning in the territory of the country, the Mehr news agency reported.

Iran's authorities will cancel blocking of messengers if certain conditions are met. All the six required conditions were mentioned in the resolution of the Supreme Council on the virtual space approved in winter 2025, Mehr said.

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies is in charge of the negotiating process, the news agency added.