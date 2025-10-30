Finland to involve around 15,000 troops in exercises, including nearby Russian border

STOCKHOLM, October 30. /TASS/. The Finnish Army will deploy around 15,000 military personnel for a series of exercises starting in late November, with some maneuvers taking place close to the Russian border, the press service of Finland’s Defense Forces said.

"At the beginning of winter, the army will involve thousands of recruits, scheduled for enlistment in December, in a series of exercises. Reservists and allied forces will also participate. The drills will be conducted throughout Finland," the statement said.

In the southern part of the country, over 6,500 personnel will take part, with activities expected near the capital and in the Kymenlaakso Region, adjacent to the Russian border. About 900 pieces of equipment will reportedly be used. In addition to Finnish forces, troops from Sweden and the United Kingdom will join the maneuvers.

Military exercises will also take place less than 200 km from the Russian city of Kostomuksha, involving around 3,000 soldiers from November 29 to December 5, 2025.

Other stages of the exercises will be held in Finland’s northern and western regions, with over 4,000 personnel taking part in total.