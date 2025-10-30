US-China leaders’ meeting saw bargaining for global influence — expert

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping serves as yet another strategic move in the global power play. While the two leaders have taken tentative, incremental steps toward each other, significant concessions remain unlikely, according to Yekaterina Novikova, Associate Professor of the Department of Economic Theory at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, who was speaking to TASS.

"This encounter functions as a bargaining chip between the world's two leading economies, each vying for influence in global markets," Novikova explained. "Although some minor agreements suggest a willingness to engage, neither side is prepared to make substantial sacrifices. The world is gradually shifting toward regionalization of the global economy, with power becoming more localized."

She speculated that the discussions may have touched upon dividing the African market, but the details and outcomes of any agreements are likely to surface much later. Data for 2024 indicates Chinese investments in Africa have reached $29.2 billion - up 34% from the previous year - including major projects in construction, energy, mining, technology, and transportation. In comparison, US investments in Africa last year totaled $105 billion, substantially surpassing Chinese investments, primarily driven by resource extraction, especially rare metals, and the development of financial centers.

Novikova highlighted that the US has recently increased its focus on Africa, outpacing both China and regional players like Russia. Similar trends are observable in South Asia and ASEAN countries.

Regarding the Xi-Trump meeting, the discussions in Busan, South Korea, concluded after approximately an hour and 40 minutes. China Central Television reported the meeting but provided few details. According to TASS, Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of developing bilateral relations and indicated that negotiators had reached a basic consensus on resolving key trade and economic issues. Trump expressed optimism about the potential success of the talks.

This encounter follows a previous meeting between Trump and Xi in 2019 at the G20 summit in Osaka, underscoring the ongoing strategic dialogue between the two nations.