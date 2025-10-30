Expert explains key outcome of Trump-Xi meeting

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The key outcome of Thursday's meeting between President Donald Trump of the United States and President Xi Jinping of China was a signal of willingness to search for compromises between the two countries, Anton Sviridenko, executive director of the Stolypin Institute for the Economy of Growth, told TASS.

"The main outcome is a pause in the escalation of tensions; it’s because both parties can feel that it carries further risks. However, the US and Chinese systems are very different, which was clear at the meeting, so it’s hard to speak about a close alliance. There will be a gradual, reasonable division based on interests," Sviridenko pointed out.

The expert noted that Beijing had carried out "major preparatory work" before the meeting, holding a plenary session of the Communist Party of China and announcing several technological and global-scale achievements, particularly related to international payments.

"That said, they prepared for the meeting with Trump, exposing its actual importance. For the US, the meeting also proved significant, which can be seen from Trump’s final remarks. The world’s two biggest economies are destined to search for compromises, no matter how tempting confrontation looks - this is the main outcome of the meeting, because otherwise, both will have to face consequences," Sviridenko stressed.

He assumed that China had probably been able to convince the US that Beijing did not aim to infringe on Washington’s interests, while the US did not have strong objections to China’s more active involvement in the fate of the developing world.

"This may become a new division of the global economy. As for trade issues, some mutual concessions will be made on the issues that have started to threaten both countries and where decisions must be made, including China’s rare-earth metals and some US tariffs," the expert emphasized.