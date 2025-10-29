MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The French contingent that will potentially be deployed to Ukraine won’t exceed the troop losses Kiev suffers in one day, Emmanuel Leroy, French expert on risk management, told TASS.

"Even if the deployment of 2,000 French troops is confirmed and implemented, it will in no way impact the course of hostilities. The number is insignificant because every day, the Ukrainian army loses 1,500 to 2,000 troops on the frontline, which is 1,400 kilometers long. From a military perspective, the contingent won’t have any meaning," he pointed out on the sidelines of a forum dubbed "Dialogue on Fake News 3.0."

According to the expert, plans to send French troops to Ukraine could be regarded as a strong political signal aimed at dragging France and the entire Europe into the conflict, which the majority of Europeans don’t support. "Neither the French, nor the Germans, nor the British, nor the Italians want this war. It’s those who have lost touch with reality or suffer from serious mental disorders that want it," Leroy noted.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported earlier that the General Staff of the French Armed Forces was preparing a contingent of up to 2,000 personnel for deployment to Ukraine in order to support Kiev. According to the SVR, the core of the force will be composed of assault troops from the French Foreign Legion, primarily from Latin American countries. The SVR noted that they were already stationed in Poland near the border with Ukraine, undergoing intensive combat training, receiving weapons and military gear.

The Dialogue on Fake News 3.0 forum is taking place in Moscow on October 29. Its participants are discussing pressing issues related to ways to combat unreliable information, prevent the spread of disinformation, boost fact-checking efforts and improve information culture in society.

