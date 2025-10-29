Japan cannot reject Russian LNG imports — newspaper

TOKYO, October 29. /TASS/. New Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi made the decision on impossibility of rejecting liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Russia and requested understanding from US President Donald Trump in the evolved situation, the Nikkei newspaper said.

The topic was raised during talks between leaders of the two countries held in Tokyo on Tuesday, the newspaper said. Takaichi made the decision on impossibility of embargoing Russian LNG deliveries because it would hit economic activity of Japan, Nikkei said. "If Japan withdraws [from the Sakhalin 2 project], it would only make China and Russia happier," Takaichi said, cited by the newspaper. The prime minister of Japan requested understanding from the US leader in the current situation. LNG deliveries from Russia to Japan account for about 9% of total imports of this energy resource by Japan.