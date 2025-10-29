MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The latest developments on the Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk fronts, where thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are encircled, have become a source of deep concern for Vladimir Zelensky. Recently, Zelensky traveled to Washington, where he speculated about launching a new "counteroffensive," Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, said.

He characterized Zelensky’s situation as "extremely painful," noting that the Ukrainian leader’s recent trip to the United States and his presentation of maps indicating a new counteroffensive reveal a troubling reality. "This only underscores the obvious - this former comedian clearly lacks military competence," Medvedchuk remarked. "Discussing such matters with him is pointless, as even US President Donald Trump has acknowledged." He added that Zelensky has begun denying the encirclement, while Ukrainian propagandists attempt to spin the story, claiming that the reports of trapped forces are part of a Western effort to depict Russia as the victor.

In Medvedchuk’s view, Zelensky has become "the chief illusionist," constantly appearing on television to persuade the world that Russia is on the brink of collapse, and that Kiev’s regime merely needs more financial and military support. "Yet, Ukrainian soldiers themselves corroborate Vladimir Putin’s statements," he emphasized, citing testimonies from servicemen on the ground.

He also recalled that on October 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a command post of the joint forces, where commanders reported that up to 5,000 Ukrainian servicemen were encircled at Kupyansk, with another 5,500 trapped near Krasnoarmeysk.

In response, Medvedchuk quoted Putin’s call for mercy: "To minimize unnecessary casualties, I urge you to do everything necessary for Ukrainian servicemen willing to surrender to do so - as we did before." He highlighted the significance of this call, emphasizing that it demonstrates Moscow’s leadership is not driven by military hysteria or genocidal intent, as Western propaganda often claims. "This act of clemency underscores the absence of such hysteria within the Russian leadership," Medvedchuk concluded.