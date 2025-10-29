Hamas announces discovery of bodies of two Israeli hostages killed in Gaza

CAIRO, October 29. /TASS/. The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the militant wing of the radical Hamas movement, announced the discovery of the bodies of two additional hostages believed to have been killed during the recent Israeli military operation in Gaza, according to Ma'an News Agency, which is known to have close ties to the radicals.

Supporters of Hamas reportedly found the bodies late Tuesday evening. The agency identified the victims as Sahar Baruch and Amiram Cooper, both of whom had been listed as hostages abducted by Hamas and subsequently killed in Gaza. Earlier, Hamas officials had announced the recovery of another hostage’s body held by militants in Gaza. However, the transfer of his remains to the International Committee of the Red Cross was delayed amid allegations by Hamas that Israel violated the ceasefire in the enclave.

On October 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a series of intense strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. The decision was made during a meeting with military officials after Israel claimed that Hamas supporters violated the ceasefire by firing at Israeli troops in the Rafah area in southern Gaza. In response, the Israeli military targeted several military sites within the territory. Hamas denied involvement in the Rafah incident and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire. According to recent reports, at least 90 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli strikes.

On October 9, Israel and Hamas, with mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan proposed earlier by US President Donald Trump. A ceasefire in Gaza went into effect on October 10. By October 13, Hamas and its allies had released 20 Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of four deceased captives. Israeli authorities expressed dissatisfaction with the limited return, noting that only four of the 28 bodies held by Hamas had been returned. In the days that followed, Hamas continued to transfer additional bodies of Israeli victims to Israel.