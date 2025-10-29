US notifies Bucharest of plans to reduce US troops stationed in Romania

BUCHAREST, October 29. /TASS/. Washington has informed Romania’s Ministry of National Defense of plans to reduce the US contingent deployed to the country by about 700 troops, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Ministry of National Defense has been informed of a change in the number of US troops stationed on NATO’s eastern flank, which comes as part of a reassessment of the global position of the US Armed Forces. <...> The forces deployed to Romania and stationed at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base were mentioned among the brigade units that will no longer be rotated in Europe," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, about 1,000 US troops will remain in the country, which means the contingent will be reduced by about 700 personnel.