Trump vows to settle conflict between North Korea, South Korea

GYEONGIU /South Korea/, October 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has vowed to end the conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

"I know you are officially at war, but we will see what we can do to get that all straightened out," he said during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

"And you know that I'll be working on this very hard with you, with your team, with a lot of other people, see if we can do something that makes sense," the US leader said, speaking of settling the conflict between North Korea and South Korea.

The Korean War started on June 25, 1950 and ended on July 27, 1953 (de facto as no peace treaty has ever been signed). In addition to North Korea and South Korea, the conflict involved Chinese volunteers fighting on the side of Pyongyang and the US Army fighting under the UN flag on the side of Seoul. Pyongyang was also supported by the USSR. The war ended with an armistice, but a peace treaty has yet to be signed.