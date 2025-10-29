NEW YORK, October 29. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump should immediately launch negotiations with Russia and China on the reduction of nuclear arsenals, US House of Representatives member Rashida Tlaib said.

"We need to push this administration to immediately negotiate a successor to New START, and to negotiate new agreements to cap and reduce nuclear arsenals, especially with Russia and China," she told an event, organized by the Win Without War public organization.

In her words, many US legislators are interested in boosting US defense budget, because, in fact, they "invest in endless wars and an arms race."

"I know my colleagues get mad at me when I say members of Congress benefit from death personally own stock in, you know, war manufacturing, every time I see them press the button for the defense budget, or what do we call Department of War budget that you know they are benefiting personally and financially," she said.

On September 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at a Security Council meeting that Moscow is ready to continue observing the quantitative limits set by the New START Treaty for an additional year after its expiration in February. However, he emphasized that this would only be possible if Washington adopts the same approach. Trump later described the Russian leader’s proposal to maintain the treaty’s quantitative restrictions as a sound and appropriate idea.