Government declares Jamaica disaster zone after Hurricane Melissa

MEXICO, October 29. /TASS/. Following the landfall of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa, the government of Jamaica declared the country a disaster zone, according to a statement published by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the X social network.

"Acting on the advice of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management <…> Holness has declared Jamaica a disaster area under the Disaster Risk Management Act. This declaration takes effect today, October 28, 2025," the document reads.

"The Government’s first priority is always the safety and well-being of every Jamaican. We acted pre-emptively with the declaration of a threatened area when they system was approaching Jamaica. Hurricane Melissa, an unprecedented Category 5 system is now here, making its way across the island," the premier said.