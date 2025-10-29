North Korea fires strategic cruise missile in Yellow Sea - Yonhap

SEOUL, October 29. /TASS/. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has test-fired a strategic cruise missile in the Yellow Sea, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported citing the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The test took place on Tuesday, and was overseen by Pak Jong Chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

North Korea’s previous missile test took place on October 22, when two hypersonic projectiles were launched as part of a program to develop the country’s defense potential, KCNA reported.