US newspaper calls Burevestnik missile 'threat' to Trump's Golden Dome defense project

NEW YORK, October 28. /TASS/. The existence of the subsonic Burevestnik cruise missile could give Russia leverage in potential arms control negotiations with the US, as it poses a threat to the US Golden Dome missile defense project, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The newspaper noted that the Burevestnik missile poses "a potential threat to [US President Donald] Trump’s proposed 'Golden Dome' missile defense system, which is designed to shoot down intercontinental ballistic missiles that have a much higher trajectory than the low-flying Burevestnik," so "it could give Moscow potential leverage in arms-control talks, should they ever resume."

On May 20, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington had made a decision on the architecture of their Golden Dome missile defense system. The administration is proposing to allocate approximately $175 billion for the system. According to Trump, the new system will be created in just under three years.

On October 26, Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Chief Army General Valery Gerasimov reported to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin on the completion of tests of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile. During the tests, the missile remained in the air for about 15 hours and covered 14,000 kilometers, which, according to the defense official, is not its maximum range. He emphasized that the Burevestnik missile performed all specified vertical and horizontal maneuvers during the flight, "thereby demonstrating its high capabilities for evading anti-missile and anti-aircraft defenses."