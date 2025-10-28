Lebanese army cannot finish deployment on southern border due to Israel’s attacks

BEIRUT, October 28. /TASS/. Lebanon cannot complete the deployment of its forces on its southern border amid Israeli continuing attacks, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said at a meeting with US Deputy Special Presidential Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus in Beirut.

"We call for intensifying the activities of the US-and French-led ceasefire monitoring committee in southern Lebanon," the presidential press service quoted him as saying. "This mechanism must put an end to Israel’s violations so that the Lebanese army could complete its deployment on the international border."

According to Aoun, the Lebanese military currently controls 85% of the territory south of the Litani River but Israel continues its aggressive attacks hampering efforts to restore stability in the country’s southern regions. He called on the United States to exert pressure on Israel pushing it toward implementing its commitments under the November 27, 2024 ceasefire agreement, i.e. cease combat operations, withdraw its troops from five occupied heights in southern Lebanon and release prisoners of war.

"It is also important to ensure the return of people to their houses, many of which are damaged, so that they could repair them before the coming winter," he said.

Ortagus, who is on a mediatory mission in Beirut, suggested that Lebanon and Israel resume bilateral talks in the border city of al-Naqura, the home base of US peacekeeping forces. She noted that the countries’ delegations should include diplomats along with the military.