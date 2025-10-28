BUDAPEST, October 28. /TASS/. Only "Eurasian dialogue" can improve the critical security situation in the modern world, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said

"We can only improve global security if we return to diplomacy and dialogue. If we fail to do so, real problems will arise," the top diplomat wrote on his Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities). In his opinion, "the path to this goal lies through Eurasian dialogue."

Szijjarto is attending the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security for the third time since the forum was first organized. He is the only high-ranking EU politician participating in this conference.