Lithuania begins allowing certain citizens to cross border with Belarus

MINSK, October 27. /TASS/. Lithuania has begun allowing certain categories of citizens to cross the border with Belarus at the Medininkai checkpoint (known as Kamenny Log in Belarus), the Belarusian State Customs Committee press service reported.

"Lithuanian sources have reported additional restrictions on crossing the border with Belarus through the Medininkai checkpoint. The Lithuanians intend to allow the following categories of persons to cross this section of the border: diplomats or persons carrying Lithuanian diplomatic mail; travelers transiting to or from the Kaliningrad Region; citizens of Lithuania and the European Union, their family members, as well as persons with a residence permit in Lithuania. Belarusian customs confirms that the above-listed categories of citizens began crossing the border at the Kamenny Log checkpoint at 2:30 p.m. local time (11:30 a.m. GMT)," the statement said.

The press service also noted that the Salcininkai checkpoint (known as Benyakoni in Belarus) remains closed indefinitely, and neither people nor vehicles are allowed to pass through it.