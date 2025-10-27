Chinese foreign minister talks to US Secretary of State over phone — TV

BEIJING, October 27. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, China Central Television reported.

"Sino-American relations influence the development of the entire world, and healthy, stable and sustainable ties serve both the long-term interests of both countries and the expectations of the international community," Wang Yi said.

Wang Yi expressed hope that "both sides will continue to move towards each other and foster conditions for the development of bilateral relations.".