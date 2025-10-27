Trump says he would like to meet with Kim Jong Un if North Korean leader is interested

WASHINGTON, October 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he would like to meet with Kim Jong Un during his Asia trip if the North Korean leader is interested.

"I haven't said anything, but I'd love to meet with him if he'd like to meet. I got along great with Kim Jong Un. I liked him; he liked me. If he wants to meet, I'll be in South Korea," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Japan.

When asked if he planned to extend his trip in order to meet with Kim, Trump noted that he hadn't thought of it but he believed the answer would be yes. According to him, US sanctions on North Korea could be one of the issues on the meeting’s agenda.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday that the US president was going to visit Malaysia, Japan and South Korea. Apart from bilateral talks, he will also participate in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events.